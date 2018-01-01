Celebrate your people
Disco helps your team recognize one another's contributions, big and small, and quantifies that feedback to keep your culture on track.
Also available on Microsoft Teams
Disco helps your team recognize one another's contributions, big and small, and quantifies that feedback to keep your culture on track.
Also available on Microsoft Teams
Employee recognition is about more than just feeling good. Boost morale to retain your best employees.
Celebrating our employees helps us show them and Shipt’s customers that we care.Bill Smith CEO & Founder, Shipt
Disco makes our employees feel more appreciated at work, which makes Lattice Engines a better place to work.Matthew Mesher Director of Architecture, Lattice Engines
Disco drove company alignment against our core values, which helps us better serve OUR customers.Megan McKeever VP of Finance, Spongecell
Give recognition based on your company's values.
Display real-time feedback on web-enabled TVs and other monitors.
See your company's metrics on everyday wins and long-term trends.
Use Disco in Slack and Microsoft Teams, where work already happens.
Give real-time feedback on the platforms you already use to get work done.
Coming soon to Google Chrome